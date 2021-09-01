LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.16% of Valley National Bancorp worth $8,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 13.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 21.4% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 15.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLY opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.28. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

