Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 338,609 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 391.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338,609 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Liberty Global worth $11,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Liberty Global by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 32,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,227,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 175,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

