Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker Sells 5,000 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,397 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $79,056.23.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Cary Baker sold 1,247 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $61,689.09.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $79.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average is $52.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 2.31.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after acquiring an additional 30,023 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $1,235,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the first quarter worth $1,890,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.