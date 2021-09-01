Zacks: Brokerages Expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to Post $1.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $0.16. Renewable Energy Group reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.08.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cynthia J. Warner purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,384.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 53,151 shares worth $3,330,914. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.