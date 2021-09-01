Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas Sells 25,260 Shares

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE MWA opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,481,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,821,000 after purchasing an additional 165,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,233,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 283,521 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 5.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,736,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,665,000 after purchasing an additional 639,975 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,942,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,948,000 after purchasing an additional 115,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,976,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,203 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

