Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig Sells 1,916 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.93, for a total value of $545,925.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John R. Rettig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bill.com alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $1,215,448.00.

NYSE BILL opened at $274.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.19 and a 52-week high of $291.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.96.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Bill.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.62.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.