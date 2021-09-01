LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.31% of Winnebago Industries worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WGO. MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,518,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 343.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after buying an additional 144,723 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 216.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 82,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 24.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after buying an additional 76,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 11,290.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 67,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $69.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.17. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

WGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

