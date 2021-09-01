Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 373.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,674 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 310,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,454 shares during the period. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

