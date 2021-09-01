Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys New Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 32.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 32.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $587.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $246.83 and a 12-month high of $594.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.14.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,338,286 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

