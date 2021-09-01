Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 79.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TXT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

Shares of TXT opened at $72.67 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $74.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.