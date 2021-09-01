Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 418.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after buying an additional 25,616,834 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 359.1% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,772,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,136,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554,932 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,536,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,732,879,000 after purchasing an additional 213,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,094,000 after purchasing an additional 110,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 364.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,795,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

CP opened at $68.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.10. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

