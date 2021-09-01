Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 3,000 Shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) by 100.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vidler Water Resources were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Vidler Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

NASDAQ VWTR opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.08 million, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.91. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

Vidler Water Resources Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

