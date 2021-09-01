Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in The Timken by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 28,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Timken by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 152,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in The Timken by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Timken by 1,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 73,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 69,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

TKR stock opened at $73.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.56. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average is $81.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

