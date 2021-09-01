-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Onconova Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Onconova Therapeutics.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.66% and a negative net margin of 9,159.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ONTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a market cap of $84.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.74. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

