Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 2,188 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,446,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Webster Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 81,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 120,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 64,544 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Webster Financial by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 93,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBS. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average is $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.54. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.55%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

