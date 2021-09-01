Creative Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,995 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

REET opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.23. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $29.32.

