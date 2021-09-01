IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, boosted their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

Shares of CTT opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

