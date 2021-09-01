Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.4% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Apple by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 44,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 284,778 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,003,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.38. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $153.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

