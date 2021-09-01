IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,128 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush cut Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.80. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 394.17%. The business had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

