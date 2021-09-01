New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 81,283 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 32.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 333,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,283 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Invitae were worth $11,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 729.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 61.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.86. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.08.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitae has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

In other news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 9,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $313,453.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,805 shares of company stock worth $3,652,475 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

