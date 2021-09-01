Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 132,604 Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) by 697.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,604 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.76% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $576.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

