IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,774,000 after buying an additional 636,129 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 38.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,951,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after buying an additional 543,510 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 96.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 412,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 202,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after buying an additional 86,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 98.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 67,498 shares during the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of ARR opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $773.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 125.76% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

