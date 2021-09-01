IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 3.6% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 163,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Teradyne by 31.6% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $121.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.07 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.