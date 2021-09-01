Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $802,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 19.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 36.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.