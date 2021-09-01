John R. Chiminski Sells 44,488 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $5,830,597.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $130.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.12. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $132.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTLT. Bank of America lifted their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 131.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

