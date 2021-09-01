Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Short Interest Update

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,590,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the July 29th total of 8,990,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several research firms recently commented on RPRX. Tigress Financial began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $28,471,342.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,021,435 shares of company stock valued at $43,832,347 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 58,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 173,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

