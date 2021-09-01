Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Hits New 1-Year High at $186.84

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $186.84 and last traded at $184.36, with a volume of 10 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $184.60.
The company has a market cap of $584.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.29.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.
Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DHIL)
Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
