Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Hits New 1-Year High at $186.84

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $186.84 and last traded at $184.36, with a volume of 10 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $184.60.

The company has a market cap of $584.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

