7,700 Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $173.39 on Wednesday. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $174.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

