7,700 Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CNXC stock opened at $173.39 on Wednesday. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $174.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.
In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Concentrix Company Profile
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
