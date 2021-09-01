Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the July 29th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Reading International news, EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $27,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,558.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 197,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 289,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDI opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. Reading International has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $112.10 million, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

