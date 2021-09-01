Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Down 4.6%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s share price was down 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.47 and last traded at $44.71. Approximately 293,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 32,506,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.87.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.35 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 131.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

About Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

