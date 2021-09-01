Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Trading 8.9% Higher

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) shares traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.97 and last traded at $46.97. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.13.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.93. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.06.
About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
