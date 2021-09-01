EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Hits New 12-Month High at $178.72

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $178.72 and last traded at $178.44, with a volume of 4988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGP. Mizuho began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,898,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65,906 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,311,000 after acquiring an additional 123,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,668,000 after acquiring an additional 271,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,576,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

