George Weston (TSE:WN) Sets New 1-Year High at $136.20

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$136.20 and last traded at C$136.28, with a volume of 59540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$134.74.

WN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cfra set a C$135.00 price target on shares of George Weston in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$137.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$126.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$115.66.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.78. As a group, equities analysts forecast that George Weston Limited will post 8.5450408 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. George Weston’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In related news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 33,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.00, for a total value of C$4,366,298.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,175,694.17. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.44, for a total value of C$198,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,191,960.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

