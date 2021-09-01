Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) traded down 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.37. 1,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 163,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

