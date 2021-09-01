Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ameren worth $20,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 20,255.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,040 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,738,000 after buying an additional 1,991,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,346,000 after buying an additional 1,538,221 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,260,000 after acquiring an additional 579,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,912,000 after acquiring an additional 448,999 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

NYSE AEE opened at $87.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

