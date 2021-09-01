Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 582 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,221,649,000 after purchasing an additional 299,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,579,906,000 after purchasing an additional 573,137 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,284,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $554,198,000 after purchasing an additional 539,736 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,423,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,400,000 after purchasing an additional 201,416 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MU opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.82.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MU shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.