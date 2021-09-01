Insider Selling: Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MANH opened at $162.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.84 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.59 and a 200 day moving average of $137.09. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $167.75.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,010,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.