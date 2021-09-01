Insider Selling: Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of MANH opened at $162.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.84 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.59 and a 200 day moving average of $137.09. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $167.75.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
