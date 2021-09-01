Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Director Paul Bouzanis Sells 70,000 Shares

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Director Paul Bouzanis sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 305,829 shares in the company, valued at C$5,352,007.50.

Paul Bouzanis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Paul Bouzanis sold 101,907 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.56, for a total transaction of C$1,789,486.92.

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$17.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.94. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.12 and a 52 week high of C$18.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22. The stock has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

IIP.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.56.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

