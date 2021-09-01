Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Major Shareholder Sells $908,329.30 in Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 31,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $908,329.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 13,357 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $388,555.13.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 1,713 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $49,831.17.

On Monday, August 23rd, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 53,359 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $1,553,280.49.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $72,915.50.

Shares of CGEM stock opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.73. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CGEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

