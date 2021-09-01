Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Acquires 22,608 Shares

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 22,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.35 per share, with a total value of $1,974,808.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Sensient Technologies stock opened at $86.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.60. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $54.47 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day moving average of $83.53.
Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.
Sensient Technologies Company Profile
Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.
