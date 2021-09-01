Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Acquires 22,608 Shares

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 22,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.35 per share, with a total value of $1,974,808.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $86.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.60. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $54.47 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day moving average of $83.53.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.