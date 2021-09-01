Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,047 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $19,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,287 shares of company stock worth $7,210,504. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $183.46 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.72 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.11 and its 200 day moving average is $180.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

