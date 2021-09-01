M&G plc (LON:MNG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

M&G plc (LON:MNG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 242.50 ($3.17).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 234 ($3.06) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of M&G to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC lowered shares of M&G to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

M&G stock opened at GBX 209.20 ($2.73) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 224.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 220.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.92. M&G has a 12-month low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.17%.

In other M&G news, insider John W. Foley bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £112,000 ($146,328.72).

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

