Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 638,200 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 218.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638,200 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $20,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth $342,000. 40.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.10. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DNB Markets raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

