Creative Planning Takes Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 132,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $296,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,939.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $98,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,217,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,553,732.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a current ratio of 17.29.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

