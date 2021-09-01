iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,056 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.46% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,000.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.