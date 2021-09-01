GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of AMERISAFE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,247,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 7.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the second quarter valued at $5,458,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $68.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average of $61.39.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

