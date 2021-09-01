GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $733,000 Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 147.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,770 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Popular were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 2,353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Popular during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Popular in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Popular news, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $164,583.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BPOP stock opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.18. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

