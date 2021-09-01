GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,625 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 523.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 616.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 35,284 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PHAS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, Director Clay Thorp acquired 10,000 shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PHAS stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.62. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.83.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

