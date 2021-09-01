GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 18,800 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSFE. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Paysafe by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth about $68,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSFE shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.37. Paysafe Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

