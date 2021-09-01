GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 14,716 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,716 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Under Armour by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Under Armour by 6.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $1,207,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $2,372,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Under Armour by 28.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.